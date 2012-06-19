ATHENS, June 19 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.64 billion) of three-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield slightly easing from a previous auction in May.

The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.19, down from 2.32 in the May 15 auction. Greece paid a yield of 4.31 percent, down from 4.34 percent in the previous auction, the debt agency said.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market funding. Greek banks traditionally buy the bulk of the T-bill issues, meaning funding costs do not fully reflect market strains.

Tuesday's auction will fund the rollover of a previous 1.6 billion euro issue that falls due on June 22.

For further details click on. ($1 = 0.7949 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)