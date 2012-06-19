BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive expands board appoints new director
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
ATHENS, June 19 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.64 billion) of three-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield slightly easing from a previous auction in May.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.19, down from 2.32 in the May 15 auction. Greece paid a yield of 4.31 percent, down from 4.34 percent in the previous auction, the debt agency said.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market funding. Greek banks traditionally buy the bulk of the T-bill issues, meaning funding costs do not fully reflect market strains.
Tuesday's auction will fund the rollover of a previous 1.6 billion euro issue that falls due on June 22.
For further details click on. ($1 = 0.7949 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
* Japan proposed opening econ dialogue with U.S.-Aso (Adds quotes, detail)