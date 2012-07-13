DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 21
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
ATHENS, July 13 Greece will auction 1.25 billion euros ($1.52 billion) of three-month T-bills on July 17 to fund the rollover of a previous 2.0 billion euro issue that comes due on July 20, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Friday.
The settlement date will be July 20. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market funding. ($1 = 0.8208 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has asked outgoing central bank chief Agustin Carstens to stay at his post until November, according to a spokesman at the president's office.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)