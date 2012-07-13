ATHENS, July 13 Greece will auction 1.25 billion euros ($1.52 billion) of three-month T-bills on July 17 to fund the rollover of a previous 2.0 billion euro issue that comes due on July 20, the country's debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The settlement date will be July 20. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market funding. ($1 = 0.8208 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)