ATHENS, Sept 4 Greece sold 1.137 billion euros
($1.43 billion) of six-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield
easing from a previous auction in August, the country's debt
agency said.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.95, down from 2.06 in the
Aug 7 auction. Greece paid a yield of 4.54 percent, 14 basis
points below the previous auction. The sum raised includes 263
million euros in non-competitive bids.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market
funding. Tuesday's auction will fund the rollover of a previous
1.4 billion euro issue that comes due on Friday.
The bulk of T-bill issues are traditionally taken up by
Greek banks, who depend on the ECB for liquidity. This means
that funding costs do not fully reflect strains from the
country's debt crisis.