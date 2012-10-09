ATHENS Oct 9 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.69 billion) of six-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield slightly falling from a previous auction in September to its lowest level in more than a year, debt agency PDMA said.

The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.60, down from 1.95 in the Sept. 4 auction. Greece paid a yield of 4.46 percent, 8 basis points less than in the previous sale and its lowest level since August 2011, according to PDMA data.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market funding to roll over previous debt issues. Greek banks traditionally buy the bulk of the T-bill issues, meaning funding costs do not fully reflect strains from the country's debt crisis. ($1 = 0.7711 euros) (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Harry Papachristou)