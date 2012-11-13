SAFT ON WEALTH-Companies with long-term view do prevail: James Saft
Feb 22 In a world in which most investment managers are paid to be short- or medium-term in their thinking, companies taking the long view prove the best bet.
ATHENS Nov 13 Greece sold 4.06 billion euros ($5.16 billion) of one- and three-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll over a 5.0 billion euro issue that comes due Nov. 16, its debt agency (PDMA) said.
PDMA sold 2.762 billion euros of one-month T-bills priced to yield 3.95 percent and 1.3 billion of three-month paper at 4.2 percent, four basis points below a previous sale in October.
The three-month auction's bid-cover ratio was 1.66, down from 1.90 in the Oct. 16 sale.
While Tuesday's auction is insufficient to redeem the 5 billion in T-bills coming due on Friday, it will be supplemented by the sale of more paper through non-competitive bids over the next two days.
Feb 22 In a world in which most investment managers are paid to be short- or medium-term in their thinking, companies taking the long view prove the best bet.
NEW YORK, Feb 22 Mutual fund managers are shifting their portfolios from Mexican exporters and manufacturers into companies that focus on penny-pinching consumers as fears over President Donald Trump's trade and immigration policies threaten to disrupt relations between the two countries.
* Macy's Inc downgraded to 'BBB-' on weakened operating performance and credit metrics; outlook negative Source text: http://bit.ly/2lMv6ht Further company coverage: