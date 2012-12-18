ATHENS Dec 18 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros of three-month Treasury bills on Tuesday, with the yield slightly falling from a previous auction in November, debt agency PDMA said.

The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.73, up from 1.66 in the Nov. 13 auction. The yield was 4.11 percent, down from 4.2 percent a month ago.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market funding to roll over previous debt issues.

Greek banks traditionally buy the bulk of the T-bill issues, meaning funding costs do not fully reflect strains on the economy from the country's debt crisis. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)