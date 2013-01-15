BRIEF-Fastenal to acquire regional distributor
* Signed an agreement to acquire certain assets of industrial and fastener supply distributor manufacturer's supply company
ATHENS Jan 15 Greece sold 1.625 billion euros ($2.17 billion) of three-month Treasury bills on Tuesday, with the yield easing from a previous auction in December, debt agency PDMA said.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.75, up from 1.73 in the Dec. 18 auction. The T-bills were priced to yield 4.07 percent, down from 4.11 percent in the previous sale.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market funding to roll over previous issues.
Greek banks traditionally buy the bulk of the T-bill issues, meaning funding costs do not fully reflect strains on the economy from the country's debt crisis. Banks can deposit the bills as collateral with Greece's central bank to receive funding.
March 3 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a seventh week in a row, extending a recovery into a tenth month as energy companies, including Exxon Mobil Corp , boost spending plans to take advantage of a crude price recovery. Drillers added seven oil rigs in the week to March 3, bringing the total count up to 609, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there were
* Pool corporation announces changes to its board of directors and declares quarterly cash dividend