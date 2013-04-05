BRIEF-LVenture board implements capital increase for EUR 0.7 mln
* Said on Thursday that board approved to implement its capital increase for 0.7 million euros ($742,490.00)
ATHENS, April 5 Greece will auction one billion euros ($1.29 billion) of six-month treasury bills on April 9 to roll over maturing debt, the country's debt agency (PDMA) said on Friday.
The settlement date will be April 12. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of market funding. Greek banks buy the bulk of the issues and deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the central bank. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Prudential Retirement, a unit of Prudential Financial, and Rothesay Life have agreed a $1.2 billion longevity reinsurance agreement, their six transaaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
LONDON, March 10 Eurozone banking shares hit their highest level since last January on Friday, extending gains after the European Central Bank struck a more optimistic tone on the economy.