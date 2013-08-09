ATHENS Aug 9 Greece will auction 1.0 billion
euros ($1.33 billion) of three-month T-bills on August 13 to
refinance a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said
on Friday.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of
market funding. The settlement date will be August 16. Only
primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission
will be paid.
Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills,
which it regularly refinances with the help of crisis-struck
banks which buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw
liquidity from the ECB.