ATHENS Oct 8 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($
billion) of six-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll over a
maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said.
The T-bills were priced to yield 4.15 percent, slightly down
from 4.20 percent in a September auction. The sale's bid-cover
ratio was 2.04, up from 1.89 in the previous sale.
The amount raised included 300 million euros in
non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Tuesday's auction
will be October 11.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of
market funding. Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of
T-bills, which it regularly refinances with the help of Greek
banks which buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw
liquidity from the ECB.