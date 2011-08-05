ATHENS Aug 5 Greece will auction 625 million euros ($880.4 million) of 26-week T-bills on August 9, continuing its plan of monthly short-term debt sales, the country's debt agency (PDMA) said on Friday.

The settlement date will be August 12. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Ingrid Melander)