ATHENS Aug 12 Greece will auction 1 billion euros ($1.41 billion) of 13-week T-bills on Aug. 16, continuing its plan of monthly short-term debt sales, the country's debt agency (PDMA) said on Friday.

The settlement date will be Aug 19. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

The PDMA, which needs to roll over 2.48 billion euros of T-bills paper maturing in August, raised 812.5 million euros in an auction of six-month T-bills on Tuesday. [ID:nLDE7780D5]

(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)