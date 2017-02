ATHENS Aug 16 Greece's Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.87 billion) of 3-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield easing by eight basis points compared to a previous auction in July.

The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.95 versus 3.08 in the July 19 auction. Greece paid a yield of 4.50 percent, down from 4.58 percent in the previous sale, PDMA said.

Foreign bidders bought 23 percent of the issue, PDMA chief Petros Christodoulou told Reuters. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)