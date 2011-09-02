ATHENS, Sept 2 Greece will auction 1 billion euros ($1.43 bln) of six-month T-bills on Sept. 6, continuing its plan of monthly short-term debt sales, the country's debt agency (PDMA) said on Friday.

The settlement date will be Sept 9. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

($1 = 0.702 Euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)