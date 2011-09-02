US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges higher as Nasdaq hits record
NEW YORK, Feb 7 The S&P 500 inched higher on Tuesday while the Nasdaq was able to scratch out another record on gains in tech and big consumer names.
ATHENS, Sept 2 Greece will auction 1 billion euros ($1.43 bln) of six-month T-bills on Sept. 6, continuing its plan of monthly short-term debt sales, the country's debt agency (PDMA) said on Friday.
The settlement date will be Sept 9. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.
($1 = 0.702 Euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)
NEW YORK, Feb 7 The S&P 500 inched higher on Tuesday while the Nasdaq was able to scratch out another record on gains in tech and big consumer names.
Feb 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
* Brazil, Argentina push for closer trade with Mexico in Trump Era