ATHENS, Sept 3 Greece sold 1.138 billion euros
($1.50 billion) of six-month T-bills on Tuesday to roll over a
maturing issue, the country's debt agency (PDMA) said.
The T-bills were priced to yield 4.20 percent, unchanged
from a previous August auction. The sale's bid-cover ratio was
1.89, up from 1.77 in the previous sale.
The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in
non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Tuesday's auction
will be Sept. 6.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of
market funding. Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of
T-bills, which it regularly refinances with the help of Greek
banks which buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw
liquidity from the ECB.