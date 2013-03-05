ATHENS, March 5 Greece sold 1.138 billion euros
($1.48 billion) of six-month T-bills on Tuesday to roll over a
previous issue that comes due on March 8, its debt agency (PDMA)
said.
The T-bills were priced to yield 4.25 percent, two basis
points below a previous Feb. 5 auction. The sale's bid-cover
ratio was 1.64, down from 1.68 in the previous auction.
The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in
non-competitive bids.
Greek banks traditionally buy the bulk of T-bill issues,
meaning funding costs do not fully reflect the strains from the
country's debt crisis. Banks can deposit the bills as collateral
with Greece's central bank to receive funding.