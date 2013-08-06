UPDATE 1-PwC blames Corzine for MF Global demise as trial starts
* Former N.J. governor called "mastermind" of failed strategy (Adds details from opening statements, testimony by first witness)
ATHENS Aug 6 Greece sold 812.5 million euros ($1.08 billion) of six-month T-bills on Tuesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency (PDMA) said.
The T-bills were priced to yield 4.20 percent, unchanged from a previous July auction. The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.77, up from 1.70 in the previous sale.
The amount raised included 187.5 million euros in non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Tuesday's auction will be Aug 9.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of market funding. Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills, which it regularly refinances with the help of Greek banks which buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the ECB.
* Former N.J. governor called "mastermind" of failed strategy (Adds details from opening statements, testimony by first witness)
NEW YORK, March 7 A majority of commercial real estate investors plan to be net buyers this year, the highest level since 2014, spurred by prospects of increased U.S. economic growth and less regulation, a survey of investor intentions showed on Tuesday.
* Warns "no free ride" for non-OPEC producers (Adds comment on reserves, oil price moves, warning against irrational exuberance)