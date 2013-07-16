BRIEF-Gimv co-leads 43.5 million euros financing of Breath Therapeutics
ATHENS, July 16 Greece sold 1.625 billion euros ($2.12 billion) of three-month T-bills on Tuesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency (PDMA) said.
The T-bills were priced to yield 4.02 percent, unchanged from a previous June auction. The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.70, down from 1.72 in the previous sale.
The amount raised included 375 million euros in non-competitive bids.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of market funding. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
DUBLIN, March 8 Ireland's permanent tsb (PTSB) will target a resumption of dividend payments from 2019 after it reported a rise in full year pre-exceptional profits on Wednesday due to improved lending and writebacks of bad debts.
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to help in a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi, valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said. The sale would be an opportunity for a foreign buyer to gain a foothold in the kingdom's banking sector, in which 12 commercial lenders share total assets worth around 2.22 trillion riyals ($592 billion).