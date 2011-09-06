* Greece raises 1.3 bln from sale

* Yield down 5 basis points to 4.8 pct vs Aug auction

* Bid-cover ratio 3.02 vs 3.06 in previous sale

* Foreign take-up at 31 percent

ATHENS, Sept 6 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.83 billion) of six-month debt on Tuesday to roll over T-bills maturing this month, paying lenders slightly less than at a similar auction in August.

Shut out of bond markets, debt-choked Greece only carries out monthly short-term debt auctions to refinance maturing T-bills.

Tuesday's auction met with slightly lower demand, with the bid-cover ratio dropping to 3.02 from 3.06 in the Aug. 9 sale.

"It's positive that the yield eased in the auction. It may be a sign that the debt swap plan will do well. If the outcome of the plan is favourable, yields should come down from current levels that seem to discount default," said Theodore Krintas, head of wealth management at Attica Bank.

But there were more foreign buyers, compared to a take-up of about 25 percent in the previous auction.

"Foreign take-up was 31 percent," debt agency (PDMA) Chief Petros Christodoulou told Reuters.

Greece's 10-year yield spread over Bunds has climbed above 1,760 basis points while the yield on its 2-year note rose above its price on Tuesday, hitting 53.02 percent , on concerns that Athens's commitment to getting its finances under control is wavering as it falls behind fiscal adjustment targets set in its bailout package.

Tuesday's issue fetched 1.3 billion euros, including 300 million in non-competitive bids. It was priced to yield 4.8 percent, down five basis points from last month and above the roughly 4.2 percent Greece pays on its EU/IMF bailout loans.

Athens needs to roll over 2.0 billion euros of six-month T-bills on Sept. 9, which is also the settlement date for the 26-week T-bill auction. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)