ATHENS, Sept 6 Greece's Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.83 billion) of 6-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield easing by five basis points compared to the previous auction in August.

The sale's bid-cover ratio was 3.02 down from 3.06 in the previous auction. Greece paid a yield of 4.80 percent, down from 4.85 percent in the Aug. 9 sale, the debt agency said.

($1 = 0.709 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)