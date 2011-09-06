Toll bridge deals lead U.S. municipal supply next week
Feb 10 A pair of toll bridge deals will lead a U.S. municipal bond calendar next week that features around $5.85 billion in total sales.
ATHENS, Sept 6 Greece's Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.83 billion) of 6-month T-bills on Tuesday, with the yield easing by five basis points compared to the previous auction in August.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 3.02 down from 3.06 in the previous auction. Greece paid a yield of 4.80 percent, down from 4.85 percent in the Aug. 9 sale, the debt agency said.
($1 = 0.709 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Feb 10 A pair of toll bridge deals will lead a U.S. municipal bond calendar next week that features around $5.85 billion in total sales.
* FTS International Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (Updates to afternoon, changes prices, adds details on rig count, adds quote)