* Greece to sell 1.25 bln euros of 3-month T-bills on Sept 20

* Needs to roll over 2 bln euros of maturing paper on Sept 23

ATHENS, Sept 16 Greece will auction 1.25 billion euros ($1.72 billion) of 26-week T-bills on Sept. 20 to fund the rollover of a previous 2 billion euro issue that matures on Sept. 23, its debt agency (PDMA) said on Friday.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of market funding. Last month, PDMA sold 1.3 billion euros of three-month paper priced to yield 4.50 percent. Foreign investors bought 23 percent of the August issue.

Greece has said it only has enough cash to cover its needs until October, after international lenders threatened to withhold further aid funds due to fiscal slippage.

It is awaiting the completion of a performance review by inspectors from the European Union, the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank, known as the "troika", before the next 8 billion euro tranche of its first bailout programme is disbursed.

PDMA said the settlement date for the T-bill sale will be Sept. 23. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

The agency said non-competitive bids of up to 30 percent of the auctioned amount may be submitted during the auction. Non-competitive bids up to another 30 percent of the auctioned amount may also be submitted by Sept. 22.

For further details click . (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Catherine Evans)