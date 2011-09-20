(Adds details, background)

* Greece raises 1.625 bln from T-bill sale

* Yield up 6 basis to 4.56 pct vs Aug auction

* Bid-cover ratio 2.84 vs 2.95 in previous sale

ATHENS, Sept 20 Greece sold 1.625 billion euros ($2.21 billion) of three-month debt on Tuesday, rolling over T-bills that mature this month but paying lenders more than at a similar auction in August.

The sale, coinciding with two bond coupons that came due on Tuesday and as talks continue with international lenders on securing an 8 billion euro loan tranche by October, met with slightly lower demand.

The bid-cover ratio dropped to 2.84 from 2.95 in the Aug. 16 sale.

Shut out of bond markets, T-bills are Greece's only remaining access to market funding. The agency carries out monthly short-term auctions of six- and three-month paper.

Greek banks, which usually take up the bulk of the issues, or about 70 percent, have used T-bills as collateral to borrow from the European Central Bank.

But the ECB has put a brake on the practice, meaning some banks may have hit their ceilings on using T-bills as collateral for funding at the ECB window, making it harder for them to buy the issues given their tight liquidity.

The debt agency did not provide details on foreign take-up. Foreign bidders took up about 23 percent of the previous auction in August.

Greece also fully repaid two bond coupons amounting to 769 million euros ($1.04 billion) that came due on Tuesday, helping ease worries over its liquidity situation. Athens has said it has enough cash until October to pay its bills.

"The coupons were paid as scheduled," a government official who did not want to be named told Reuters.

Greece paid a 364 million euro coupon on a 4.6 percent 2040 bond and another 405 million on a 4.5 percent 2037 bond.

The government resumes talks with EU/IMF/ECB inspectors later on Tuesday in a bid to convince lenders it will take the necessary measures to meet fiscal and reform targets under a bailout plan, a prerequisite for the release of loans.

Tuesday's issue fetched 1.625 billion euros, including 375 million in non-competitive bids. It was priced to yield 4.56 percent, up six basis points from last month and above the roughly 4.2 percent Greece pays on its EU/IMF bailout loans.

Athens needs to roll over 2.0 billion euros of six-month T-bills on Sept. 23, which is also the settlement date for the 13-week T-bill auction. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)