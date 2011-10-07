* Greece to sell 1 bln euros of 6-month T-bills Tues

* Needs to roll over 2 bln of maturing paper on Oct. 14

ATHENS Oct 7 Greece will auction 1.0 billion euros ($1.344 billion) of 26-week T-bills on Tuesday to fund the rollover of a previous 2 billion euro issue that matures on Oct. 14, its debt agency (PDMA) said on Friday.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of market funding. Last month, PDMA sold 1.3 billion euros of six-month paper, priced to yield 4.8 percent. Foreign investors bought 31 percent of the September issue.

Greece has said it has enough cash to cover its needs until mid-November. Its international lenders had threatened to withhold further aid funds until additional measures were taken to make up for fiscal slippage and meet deficit targets.

The IMF said on Friday that it hopes talks with Athens on the next vital aid tranche will be concluded soon.

PDMA said the settlement date for the T-bill sale will be Oct. 14. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

The agency said non-competitive bids of up to 30 percent of the auctioned amount may be submitted during the auction. Non-competitive bids up to another 30 percent of the auctioned amount may also be submitted by Oct. 13.

