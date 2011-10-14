* Greece to sell 1.25 bln euros of 3-month T-bills Tues

* Needs to roll over 2 bln of maturing paper on Oct. 21

ATHENS Oct 14 Greece will auction 1.25 billion euros ($1.72 billion) of 13-week T-bills on Tuesday to fund the rollover of a previous 2 billion euro issue that matures on Oct. 21, its debt agency (PDMA) said on Friday.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of market funding. Last month, PDMA sold 1.625 billion euros of three-month paper, priced to yield 4.56 percent.

Greece has said it has enough cash to cover its needs until mid-November. International lenders had threatened to withhold further aid funds until Athens took additional measures to make up for fiscal slippage and meet deficit-reduction targets.

EU/IMF/ECB inspectors completed a performance review earlier in the month, saying Athens will likely receive an 8-billion euro loan tranche in early November.

PDMA said the settlement date for the T-bill sale will be Oct. 21. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

The agency said non-competitive bids of up to 30 percent of the auctioned amount may be submitted during the auction. Non-competitive bids up to another 30 percent of the auctioned amount may also be submitted by Oct. 20.

For further details click . (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)