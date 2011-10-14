* Greece to sell 1.25 bln euros of 3-month T-bills Tues
* Needs to roll over 2 bln of maturing paper on Oct. 21
ATHENS Oct 14 Greece will auction 1.25 billion
euros ($1.72 billion) of 13-week T-bills on Tuesday to fund the
rollover of a previous 2 billion euro issue that matures on Oct.
21, its debt agency (PDMA) said on Friday.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of
market funding. Last month, PDMA sold 1.625 billion euros of
three-month paper, priced to yield 4.56 percent.
Greece has said it has enough cash to cover its needs until
mid-November. International lenders had threatened to withhold
further aid funds until Athens took additional measures to make
up for fiscal slippage and meet deficit-reduction targets.
EU/IMF/ECB inspectors completed a performance review earlier
in the month, saying Athens will likely receive an 8-billion
euro loan tranche in early November.
PDMA said the settlement date for the T-bill sale will be
Oct. 21. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and
no commission will be paid.
The agency said non-competitive bids of up to 30 percent of
the auctioned amount may be submitted during the auction.
Non-competitive bids up to another 30 percent of the auctioned
amount may also be submitted by Oct. 20.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)