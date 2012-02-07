BRIEF-Halogen Software says to be acquired by Saba Software
* Board supports an all-cash purchase price of C$12.50 per share
ATHENS Feb 7 Greece sold 812.5 million euros ($1.06 billion) of six-month debt on Tuesday, paying a slightly lower yield compared with a previous auction in January.
The bills were sold into a rollover as 1.0 billion euros of six-month paper matures on Feb. 10.
The following are details of Tuesday's T-bill auction: ************************************************************
AUCTION DATE February 7, 2012 January 10, 2012
ISSUE DATE Feb 10, 2012 Jan 13, 2012
MATURITY August 10, 2012 July 13, 2012
AMOUNT AUCTIONED 625 mln eur 1.250 bln eur
TOTAL BIDS 1.701 bln eur 3.495 bln eur
-Competitive 1.513 bln eur 3.120 bln eur
-Non-competitive 188 mln 375 mln
COVERAGE RATIO 2.72 2.80
TOTAL ACCEPTED AMOUNT 812.5 mln 1.625 bln
UNIFORM YIELD 4.86% 4.90%
CUT-OFF PRICE 97.601 97.582
CUT-OFF RATIO 100.0% 100.0%
SECOND-DAY BIDS
AUTHORISED AMOUNT 187.5 mln 375 mln
---------------------------------------------------
source: PDMA (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc reports 6.6 percent passive stake in tetra technologies inc as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kPQByw) Further company coverage:
BERLIN, Feb 23 Germany's record budget surplus is not as big as it seems and the federal government's fiscal room to maneuver is rather limited, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.