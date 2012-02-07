ATHENS Feb 7 Greece sold 812.5 million euros ($1.06 billion) of six-month debt on Tuesday, paying a slightly lower yield compared with a previous auction in January.

The bills were sold into a rollover as 1.0 billion euros of six-month paper matures on Feb. 10.

The following are details of Tuesday's T-bill auction: ************************************************************

AUCTION DATE February 7, 2012 January 10, 2012

ISSUE DATE Feb 10, 2012 Jan 13, 2012

MATURITY August 10, 2012 July 13, 2012

AMOUNT AUCTIONED 625 mln eur 1.250 bln eur

TOTAL BIDS 1.701 bln eur 3.495 bln eur

-Competitive 1.513 bln eur 3.120 bln eur

-Non-competitive 188 mln 375 mln

COVERAGE RATIO 2.72 2.80

TOTAL ACCEPTED AMOUNT 812.5 mln 1.625 bln

UNIFORM YIELD 4.86% 4.90%

CUT-OFF PRICE 97.601 97.582

CUT-OFF RATIO 100.0% 100.0%

SECOND-DAY BIDS

AUTHORISED AMOUNT 187.5 mln 375 mln

---------------------------------------------------

source: PDMA (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)