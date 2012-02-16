ATHENS Feb 16 Greece accepted an additional 300 million euros ($392 million)of second-day, non-competitive bids for its Feb. 14 three-month T-bill sale, the country's debt agency (PDMA) said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, PDMA sold 1.3 billion euros of three-month paper to fund the rollover of a 1.6 billion euro issue that matures on Feb. 17. The T-bills were priced to yield 4.61 percent.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market funding. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)