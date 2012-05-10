BRIEF-Palestine Investment Bank FY profit rises
* FY consol net profit after tax $3.4 million versus $1.7 million year ago
ATHENS May 10 Greece accepted an additional 300 million euros ($389 million) of second-day, non-competitive bids for its May 8 six-month T-bill sale, its debt agency PDMA said on Thursday.
On Tuesday, PDMA sold 1.3 million euros of six-month paper to fund the rollover of a 1.6 billion euro issue that matures on May 11. The T-bills were priced to yield 4.69 percent.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole source of market funding. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Toby Chopra)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed and simultaneously withdrawn Russia-based JSC IC Allianz's National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'AAA(rus)', Russia-based VSK Insurance Joint Stock Company's National IFS rating at 'A+(rus)', and AlfaStrakhovanie PLC (Russia)'s National IFS rating at 'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks are Stable. The insurers' existing international ratings are unaffected. The affirmation of the N
AMSTERDAM, Feb 14 The Greek debt situation is not an "acute crisis", Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Tuesday, with the next loan instalment not needed by Athens until the summer.