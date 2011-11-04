* Greece to sell 1.0 bln euros of 6-month T-bills Tues
* Needs to roll over 2 bln of maturing paper on Nov. 11
ATHENS Nov 4 Greece will auction 1.0 billion
euros ($1.38 billion) of 26-week T-bills on Tuesday to fund the
rollover of a previous 2 billion euro issue that matures on Nov.
11, its debt agency (PDMA) said on Friday.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of
market funding. Last month, PDMA sold 1.3 billion euros of
six-month paper, priced to yield 4.86 percent. The sale's
bid-cover ratio was 2.73.
Greek officials have said the country has enough cash to
cover its needs until mid-December.
Athens is awaiting the disbursement of an 8.0 billion loan
tranche under a bailout plan agreed last year. Germany and
France have made clear that to receive further aid the debt
stricken nation must stick to the agreed rescue conditions.
PDMA said the settlement date for the T-bill sale will be
Nov. 11. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and
no commission will be paid.
The agency said non-competitive bids of up to 30 percent of
the auctioned amount may be submitted during the auction.
Non-competitive bids up to another 30 percent of the auctioned
amount may also be submitted by Nov. 10.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Ron Askew)