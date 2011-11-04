* Greece to sell 1.0 bln euros of 6-month T-bills Tues

* Needs to roll over 2 bln of maturing paper on Nov. 11

ATHENS Nov 4 Greece will auction 1.0 billion euros ($1.38 billion) of 26-week T-bills on Tuesday to fund the rollover of a previous 2 billion euro issue that matures on Nov. 11, its debt agency (PDMA) said on Friday.

Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of market funding. Last month, PDMA sold 1.3 billion euros of six-month paper, priced to yield 4.86 percent. The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.73.

Greek officials have said the country has enough cash to cover its needs until mid-December.

Athens is awaiting the disbursement of an 8.0 billion loan tranche under a bailout plan agreed last year. Germany and France have made clear that to receive further aid the debt stricken nation must stick to the agreed rescue conditions.

PDMA said the settlement date for the T-bill sale will be Nov. 11. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid.

The agency said non-competitive bids of up to 30 percent of the auctioned amount may be submitted during the auction. Non-competitive bids up to another 30 percent of the auctioned amount may also be submitted by Nov. 10.

For further details click on . (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Ron Askew)