MOVES-Julian Cripps to head RPMI Railpen
Feb 7 RPMI on Tuesday appointed Julian Cripps as managing director of its investment business and as head of RPMI Railpen, a British investment management firm for trustees of the Railways Pension Scheme.
ATHENS Dec 15 Greece accepted an additional 375 million euros ($486 million) of second-day, non-competitive bids for its Dec. 13 six-month T-bill sale, its debt agency (PDMA) said on Thursday.
On Tuesday, PDMA sold 1.625 billion euros of six-month T-bills, including 375 million in non-competitive bids, which were priced to yield 4.95 percent. ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* General Motors Co files for mixed shelf offering; amount not disclosed Source text: http://bit.ly/2lgJcrN Further company coverage:
Feb 7 TSG Consumer Partners LLC, a private equity firm specializing in consumer products, named Chase Brogan as principal.