ATHENS Dec 15 Greece accepted an additional 375 million euros ($486 million) of second-day, non-competitive bids for its Dec. 13 six-month T-bill sale, its debt agency (PDMA) said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, PDMA sold 1.625 billion euros of six-month T-bills, including 375 million in non-competitive bids, which were priced to yield 4.95 percent. ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)