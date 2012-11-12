(Corrects percentage of non-competitive bids in paragraph 5)

ATHENS Nov 12 Greece expects Tuesday's issue of one-month and three-month treasury bills to refinance a 5 billion euro issue maturing on Nov. 16 to be fully funded, a senior debt agency official said on Monday.

"We are very confident the issue will be rolled over without any problem," the official told Reuters. "We have liaised with the ECB regarding the ceiling on the outstanding stock of T-bills and there is no problem."

Greece issued the maturing three-month T-bills in August to pay a Greek government bond that was held by the European Central Bank.

On Tuesday the debt agency (PDMA) will one-month and three-month T-bills to roll over the maturing issue.

It will sell 1 billion euros of three-month paper and 2.125 billion euros of one-month T-bills. It will also accept non-competitive binds up to 60 percent of the amount auctioned, which will bring total proceeds to 5 billion euros.

Banks, which traditionally buy the bulk of the T-bill issues, can fund them by putting them up as collateral in the Greek central bank's so-called ELA (emergency liquidity assistance) window, which the ECB has oversight of as part of the euro system.

Greece's outstanding stock of T-bills is currently at 18 billion euros, above a 12 billion euro target that was set in March, the official said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Michael Winfrey)