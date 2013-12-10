UPDATE 1-In China's rustbelt towns, displaced coal, steel workers lose hope and voice
* China cutting more excess capacity in coal and steel industries
ATHENS Dec 10 Greece sold 1.625 billion euros ($2.23 billion) of six-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said.
The T-bills were priced to yield 4.15 percent, unchanged from a November auction. The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.11, up from 1.86 in the previous sale.
The amount raised included 375 million euros in non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Tuesday's auction will be December 13.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of market funding. Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills, which it regularly refinances with the help of Greek banks which buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the ECB.
* China cutting more excess capacity in coal and steel industries
* Fitch: Mongolian banks still under pressure despite IMF deal
TOKYO, March 6 The dollar dipped in Asian trading on Monday, as investors locked in gains after the greenback's rise last week on growing expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike this month.