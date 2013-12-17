ATHENS Dec 17 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.79 billion) of three-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said.

The T-bills were priced to yield 3.90 percent, unchanged from a November auction. The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.92, down from 2.03 in the previous sale.

The amount raised included 300 million euros in non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Tuesday's auction will be December 20.

Greece lost access to bond markets three years ago, when its debt crisis erupted, and monthly T-bill sales are its sole remaining source of market funding.

Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills, which it regularly refinances with the help of Greek banks which buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the ECB.