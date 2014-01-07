ATHENS Jan 7 Greece sold 1.625 billion euros
($2.22 billion) of six-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll
over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said.
The T-bills were priced to yield 4.10 percent, down from
4.15 percent in a December auction. The sale's bid-cover ratio
was 2.07, down from 2.11 in the previous sale.
The amount raised included 375 million euros in
non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Tuesday's auction
will be January 10.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of
market funding. Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of
T-bills, which it regularly refinances with the help of Greek
banks which buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw
liquidity from the ECB.