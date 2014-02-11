Mexico will take bids to issue 2017-2020 CAT bond in July
MEXICO CITY, March 13 Mexico's finance ministry said on Monday that it will accept bids for a 2017-2020 catastrophe bond that will be issued in July this year.
ATHENS Feb 11 Greece sold 1.3 billion euros ($1.77 billion) of three-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said.
The T-bills were priced to yield 3.60 percent, down from 3.75 percent in a January auction. The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.38, up from 2.05 in the previous sale.
The amount raised included 300 million euros in non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Tuesday's auction will be February 14.
Greece lost access to bond markets three years ago, when its debt crisis erupted and monthly T-bill sales are its sole remaining source of market funding.
Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills, which it regularly refinances with the help of Greek banks which buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the ECB.
MEXICO CITY, March 13 Mexico's finance ministry said on Monday that it will accept bids for a 2017-2020 catastrophe bond that will be issued in July this year.
MADRID, March 13 Spanish car parts maker Gestamp is planning an initial public offering (IPO) valuing it at about 3.7 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in what would be one of the biggest European stock market listings so far this year.
* Sandell Asset Management reports 6.4 percent stake in Bob Evans Farms Inc as of March 9, 2017 versus 8.1 percent stake as of December 6, 2016 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2ng4zdI Further company coverage: