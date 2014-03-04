ATHENS, March 4 Greece sold 1.137 billion euros
($1.57 billion) of six-month treasury bills on Tuesday to roll
over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said.
The T-bills were priced to yield 3.60 percent, down from 4.0
percent in a February auction. The sale's bid-cover ratio was
2.31, unchanged from the previous sale.
The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in
non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Tuesday's auction
will be March 7.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of
market funding. Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of
T-bills, which it regularly refinances with the help of Greek
banks which buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw
liquidity from the ECB.