ATHENS, June 12 Greece sold 1.625 billion euros
($2.03 billion) of six-month debt on Tuesday, paying a slightly
higher yield compared with a previous auction in May.
The bills were sold into a rollover as 2.0 billion euros of
six-month paper mature on June 15.
The following are details of the auctions:
***************************************************************
AUCTION DATE June 12, 2012 May 8, 2012
ISSUE DATE June 15, 2012 May 11, 2012
MATURITY Dec. 14, 2012 Nov. 9, 2012
AMOUNT AUCTIONED 1.25 bln eur 1.0 bln eur
TOTAL BIDS 2.669 bln eur 2.603 bln eur
-Competitive 2.294 bln eur 2.303 bln eur
-Non-competitive 375 mln 300 mln
COVERAGE RATIO 2.14 2.60
TOTAL ACCEPTED AMOUNT 1.625 bln 1.3 bln
UNIFORM YIELD 4.73% 4.69%
CUT-OFF PRICE 97.664 97.684
CUT-OFF RATIO 100.0% 100.0%
SECOND-DAY BIDS
AUTHORISED AMOUNT 375 mln 300 mln
-------------------------------------------------------
source: PDMA
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)