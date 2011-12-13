ATHENS, Dec 13 Greece sold 1.625 billion euros of six-month T-bills on Tuesday, paying a higher yield compared with a previous auction in November.

The bills were sold into a rollover as 2.0 billion euros of six-month paper matures on Dec. 16.

The following are details of Tuesday's T-bill auction and of the November auction: **********************************************************

AUCTION DATE Dec 13, 2011 Nov 8, 2011

ISSUE DATE Dec 16, 2011 Nov 11, 2011

MATURITY June 15, 2012 May 11, 2012

AMOUNT AUCTIONED 1.250 bln eur 1.0 bln eur

TOTAL BIDS 3.660 bln eur 2.910 bln eur

-Competitive 3.285 bln eur 2.610 bln eur

-Non-competitive 375 mln 300 mln

COVERAGE RATIO 2.93 2.91

TOTAL ACCEPTED AMOUNT 1.625 bln eur 1.3 bln eur

UNIFORM YIELD 4.95% 4.89%

CUT-OFF PRICE 97.558 97.588

CUT-OFF RATIO 100% 100%

SECOND-DAY BIDS

AUTHORISED AMOUNT 375 mln eur 300 mln eur

------------------------------------------------------

source: PDMA (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Ingrid Melander; Editing by John Stonestreet)