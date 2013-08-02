BRIEF-Howard Hughes Corp announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
ATHENS Aug 2 Greece will auction 625 million euros ($828 million) of six-month treasury bills on August 6 to roll over maturing debt, the country's debt agency (PDMA) said on Friday.
Monthly T-bill sales are Greece's sole remaining source of market funding.
Athens has a stock of about 15 billion euros of T-bills, which it regularly refinances with the help of crisis-struck Greek banks which buy and then deposit them as collateral to draw liquidity from the ECB.
The settlement date for Tuesday's auction will be Aug 9. Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou)
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage:
* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings