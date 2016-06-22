ATHENS, June 22 Greece's dominant telecoms operator OTE has launched a voluntary redundancy scheme and about 350 workers are expected to sign up for it, the company said on Wednesday.

OTE, which is 40 percent managed and owned by Deutsche Telekom, has cut about 4,000 jobs through voluntary programmes since 2012 to deal with almost seven years of recession and tough competition in the country.

It employs about 13,000 people in Greece, including around 2,000 hired in the 2013-2015 period.

The redundancy programme - mainly extended to workers close to retiring - is estimated to cost about 54 million euros. It was part of company policy to boost competitiveness and renew its human resources, OTE said.

The telecoms operator last month reported a 16 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, hurt by weakness in its domestic mobile business and in Romania.

It then warned that an international bailout Greece signed up to last summer could hurt consumers' disposable income and demand for its services. (Reporting By Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)