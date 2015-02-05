LONDON Feb 5 Franklin Templeton emerging
markets fund manager Mark Mobius said on Thursday that Greece's
long-term investment outlook remained good, adding that the
country's bank stocks looked attractive.
Greek financial markets have been hit hard in recent weeks
after the leftist Syriza party won an election in January, since
Syriza has expressed opposition to austerity measures imposed on
Greece by its international creditors.
However, Mobius - the prominent fund manager heading
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust - said he was not
planning any changes to his investment strategy following the
Greek election.
"At this time, we don't plan any changes to our investment
strategy as a result of the vote, but we will be watching
developments closely. As always, we'll be looking for potential
values that may surface in emerging Europe," Mobius said in an
emailed statement.
"We believe the long-term investment outlook for Greece is
good. Greek stocks are generally not overvalued at this time
based on our research, although there are significant
differences in valuations. Greek banks look particularly
attractive to us, if we assume a long-term recovery of the Greek
economy," he added.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Blaise Robinson)