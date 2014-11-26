* Tomb discovery captivates Greek media
* Greeks looking for uplifting story after crisis
* Prime minister says find makes all Greeks proud
By Renee Maltezou and Deepa Babington
ATHENS, Nov 26 Greek archaeologist Katerina
Peristeri dug in obscurity for years before unearthing a marble
tomb from the time of Alexander the Great -- a find that has
brought her instant fame.
In a land with one of the world's richest cultural
heritages, archaeologists rarely receive much public notice. Yet
Peristeri has become the face of the Amphipolis crypt, a
2,300-year-old sepulchre beneath the sandy hills of northern
Greece. She has received three Greek awards in the past month
alone.
"I'm just a simple archaeologist, doing my duty," she beamed
at one prize ceremony. At another, she joined a choir in a
rousing ode to Alexander's homeland.
The tomb may be the last resting place of Alexander's wife
Roxane, his mother Olympias, or one of his generals, according
to competing theories. But the speculation is not the only thing
fuelling Peristeri's popularity.
After six years of economic crisis, political tumult and a
humiliating international bailout, Greeks are desperate for
heroes and Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's government is eager
for some good news.
"It revives Greeks' hopes that despite their big struggle to
survive there is a 'holy grail' that will reconnect them to a
period of glory and power," said Christos Kechagias, a
sociologist who teaches at the University of Athens. "In times
of crisis, people have the chance to redefine their identity."
The popular television programme "Anatropi", normally a
political talk-show, has twice devoted its entire two-hour
segment to the excavation. In a front-page spread, the Espresso
tabloid suggested the identity of the tomb's mysterious resident
could be divined with methods taken from the novels of Dan
Brown. The answer, it said, lay in a painting by Renaissance
master Giovanni Antonio Bazzi depicting Alexander's wedding.
Greek broadcasters have been transfixed by discoveries from
the tomb -- a pebble mosaic showing the abduction of Persephone;
two sculpted "Caryatid" figures; skeletal remains in a limestone
grave that are now being analysed for identification.
"It's very unusual to have play-by-play coverage of
archaeological work," said David Rupp, a classical archaeologist
and director of the Canadian Institute in Greece. "It's almost
become like a reality TV programme."
Samaras has frequently highlighted the tomb in his speeches.
With his wife Georgia, he toured the site in August, walking
along the marble wall that rings the tomb. He then stood before
the tomb's entrance guarded by headless sphinxes to announce a
"significant discovery" that makes "all Greeks proud".
HOT PRETZELS
Stories on the Amphipolis tomb sell like hot "koulouri" or
pretzels, the Kathimerini newspaper said. "It has unfolded in a
thrilling way, never before has an archaeological excavation
been unveiled this way," Culture Minister Constantinos Tassoulas
told Greek television.
Not everyone is happy. The opposition has criticised
Samaras, whose government handles all announcements related to
the tomb, for trying to make political capital from the
discovery.
"Amphipolis is not the place for political games," said
Panos Skourletis, spokesman for the opposition Syriza party.
Despina Koutsoumba, an archaeologist who belongs to the
small, anti-capitalist Antarsya party, says Samaras is using
Amphipolis to hide cutbacks at archaeological and other sites:
"They highlight Amphipolis to cover up the nation's bankruptcy."
A legion of tomb-related cartoons have emerged: one shows
Samaras urging archaeologists to identify the deceased in order
to make him pay a new property tax; another shows economists
digging at Amphipolis in an effort to find elusive growth.
And some say that an excavation is not going to lift the
fortunes of a country where over one in four is unemployed and
household income has fallen by a third since the crisis began.
"The truth is we would all like this to be something big,"
said Garifallia Dedes, 40, a psychologist. "But ultimately it's
nothing more than an important discovery that brightens our grey
days."
At Amphipolis, there are hopes the discovery will help the
region prosper. The museum that attracted about 5 visitors each
weekend now gets up to 2,000, says Anna Panagiotarea,
spokeswoman for the excavations. Buses packed with tourists and
school groups arrive at the site even though it is not open to
visitors.
Thessaloniki channel TV 100's audience jumps from 3 percent
to about 24 percent of viewers when a regular half-hour bulletin
on Amphipolis is broadcast, she adds.
"Readers feel uplifted as a nation -- this news boosts their
confidence," said Michalis Alexandridis, director of popular
northern papers Makedonia and Thessaloniki.
Peristeri, the archaeologist, is glad the tomb "reminds the
world of Greece's cultural contribution", But she plays down the
fuss. "The excavation has not changed my life," she said through
a spokeswoman, declining to be interviewed ahead of a news
conference this week.
"This is scientific work I've been doing for 35 years."
(Editing by Alessandra Galloni and Giles Elgood)