ATHENS, June 26 Prime Minister Antonis Samaras
will visit Germany, France and Brussels to seek changes to
Greece's bailout deal as soon as he recovers from eye surgery, a
government official said on Tuesday.
"As soon as his doctors give him the go-ahead, he plans a
European tour in which he will definitely go to Berlin, Paris
and Brussels," the official told Reuters on condition of
anonymity.
Earlier on Tuesday, Samaras talked on the phone to German
Chancellor Angela Merkel, who invited him to Berlin after his
election victory on June 17. Samaras had the surgery on Saturday
to repair a damaged retina and will miss an EU-summit later this
week.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; editing by Barry Moody)