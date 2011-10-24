ATHENS Oct 24 Greece saw a 6.5 percent rise in tourism receipts in August compared to the same month a year ago, helped by a jump in the number of German visitors, the central bank said on Monday in its monthly balance of payments data for the sector.

Tourism is a key for Greece's 230-billion-euro economy and accounts for about a fifth of gross domestic product (GDP). It has helped reduce the country's current account gap, which shrank to 10.5 percent of GDP last year.

Overall, the sector's balance of payments showed a surplus of 2.071 billion euros in August, up by 49.8 million year-on-year.

The Bank of Greece said travel receipts grew to 2.378 billion euros in August with visitors spending an average of 709 euros per trip, up 0.2 percent from the same month a year ago.

It said the number of travelers visiting the country rose 6.2 percent in August to 3.353 million.

Tourism receipts from European Union residents visiting Greece grew 8.7 percent year-on-year in August with revenue from non-EU travellers up only 0.9 percent.

Looking at Greece's two main tourism markets, receipts from German tourists rose 26.4 percent, while those coming from British travellers were down 11.4 percent.

The Bank of Greece said revenue from Russian visitors grew 11.5 percent from the same month a year earlier. **************************************************************

August (euro, billion)

2010 2011 Change (%) Tourism receipts 2.233 2.378 6.5

Payments 211 307 45.2 Net receipts 2.022 2.071 2.5 - % of trade balance 99.6 95.5 - % of services balance 78.9 73.8 Number of visitors (mln) 3.156 3.353 6.2 --------------------------------------------------------

source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Anna Willard)