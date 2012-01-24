ATHENS, Jan 24 A sharp drop in the number of German visitors contributed to a 12.5 percent fall in Greek tourism receipts in November 2011 compared to the same month a year earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Receipts from German visitors were down by 50.4 percent, while those from British travellers - the country's other main main tourism market - were up by 18.3 percent

Tourism is a key sector for Greece's 220-billion-euro economy and accounts for about a fifth of gross domestic product (GDP). It has helped to narrow the country's current account gap, which shrank to 10.5 percent of GDP in 2010.

Overall, the sector's balance of payments showed a surplus of 59.5 million euros ($776.30 million) in November, up by 8.1 million year-on-year, according to the central bank's monthly balance of payments data for the sector.

The Bank of Greece said travel receipts declined to 185 million euros in November with visitors spending an average of 437 euros per trip, down 5.3 percent from the same month in 2010.

It said the number of travellers visiting the country that is at the centre of the euro zone's debt crisis fell 7.6 percent in November to 423,000.

Tourism receipts from European Union residents visiting Greece fell 17.4 percent year-on-year with revenue from non-EU travellers down by 6.3 percent.

The Bank of Greece said revenue from Russian visitors grew 88.2 percent from the same month a year earlier. ************************************************************

November 2011 (euro, million)

2010 2011 Change (%) Tourism receipts 211.1 184.7 -12.5

payments 159.6 125.2 -21.6 Net receipts - % of trade balance 2.2 2.7 24.4 - % of services balance 10.2 9.3 -8.5 Number of visitors ('000) 458.1 423.1 -7.6 ---------------------------------------------------- source: Bank of Greece ($1 = 0.7665 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Stephen Nisbet)