ATHENS, Sept 19 A bond-swap plan aimed to ease
Greece's debt burden will likely go ahead even if fewer
investors than hoped for take part, the IMF's representative to
Greece said on Monday.
"I am somewhat optimistic they will have a reasonable
participation rate. Even if they don't meet the full 90 percent,
if it is close to it, the parties are likely to agree and go
ahead," Bob Traa told reporters. He said many investors often do
not declare their interest to participate in such plans until
the last minute.
Traa declined to say if Greece would get the sixth, 8
billion euro loan tranche from its EU/IMF lenders.
"We are making progress but it would not be correct for me
to speculate on this ... I don't have a crystal ball but we are
working 24/7 to get it done," he said.
