ATHENS, Sept 19 A bond-swap plan aimed to ease Greece's debt burden will likely go ahead even if fewer investors than hoped for take part, the IMF's representative to Greece said on Monday.

"I am somewhat optimistic they will have a reasonable participation rate. Even if they don't meet the full 90 percent, if it is close to it, the parties are likely to agree and go ahead," Bob Traa told reporters. He said many investors often do not declare their interest to participate in such plans until the last minute.

Traa declined to say if Greece would get the sixth, 8 billion euro loan tranche from its EU/IMF lenders.

"We are making progress but it would not be correct for me to speculate on this ... I don't have a crystal ball but we are working 24/7 to get it done," he said. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)