CANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts 10-day high as oil climbs, greenback falls

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3044, or 76.66 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Feb. 6 at C$1.3010 * Bond prices higher across the yield curve TORONTO, Feb 16 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a 10-day high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices rose and the greenback pared recent gains against a basket of major currencies. The U.S. dollar broke an 11-day winning streak even as a measure of U.S. business conditions jumped to its highest sinc