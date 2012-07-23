BRUSSELS, July 23 The next tranche of euro zone
aid for Greece is unlikely to be paid before September, the
European Commission said on Monday, noting international lenders
had first to finish an assessment of Greek reforms that are far
behind schedule.
"The decision on the next disbursement will only be taken
once the ongoing review is completed," a Commission spokesman
told a regular news briefing.
"Over the last few months, significant delays in programme
implementation have occurred due to the double parliamentary
elections in the spring," the spokesman said.
"The Commission is confident that the decision on the next
disbursement will be taken in the near future, although it is
unlikely to happen before September," he said.
The spokesman declined to comment on press reports that the
International Monetary Fund might stop lending to Greece and
reiterated that Greece should remain a member of the 17-member
single currency bloc.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Luke Baker)