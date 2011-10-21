ATHENS Oct 21 Greece welcomed on Friday the
approval of a sixth aid tranche by euro zone finance ministers,
without which the country faced a default.
"Today's decision by the Eurogroup for the Greek programme
and the sixth tranche is a positive step...which secures 2012
fiscal targets and sets the ground for the necessary structural
changes," Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said in a
statement.
The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers has approved
the payment of the next tranche of 8 billion euros ($11
billion) under Greece's EU/IMF bailout programme -- pending
approval from the International Monetary Fund, the ministers
said in a statement on Friday.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)