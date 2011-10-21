ATHENS Oct 21 Greece welcomed on Friday the approval of a sixth aid tranche by euro zone finance ministers, without which the country faced a default.

"Today's decision by the Eurogroup for the Greek programme and the sixth tranche is a positive step...which secures 2012 fiscal targets and sets the ground for the necessary structural changes," Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said in a statement.

The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers has approved the payment of the next tranche of 8 billion euros ($11 billion) under Greece's EU/IMF bailout programme -- pending approval from the International Monetary Fund, the ministers said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)