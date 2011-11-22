LUXEMBOURG Nov 22 The chairman of euro zone
finance ministers Jean-Claude Juncker expressed optimism on
Tuesday that Greece would get the next tranche of emergency
loans from the euro zone and the IMF by the end of the month.
To get the money -- 8 billion euros -- Greek party leaders
have to send a letter to euro zone finance ministers, who meet
on Nov. 29, pledging commitment to implement reforms that form a
package with a new, long-term financing plan for Greece.
Antonis Samaras, one of the Greek party leaders supporting
the new, national unity government of Lucas Papademos, does not
want to sign such a letter, holding up the euro zone and IMF
decision on the release of the money.
"We will discuss the 6th disbursement of the instalment and
I'm quite optimistic that we will be in a position, between now
and then, to give a positive response as far as the 6th
disbursement is concerned," Juncker told reporters.
