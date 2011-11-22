LUXEMBOURG Nov 22 The chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jean-Claude Juncker expressed optimism on Tuesday that Greece would get the next tranche of emergency loans from the euro zone and the IMF by the end of the month.

To get the money -- 8 billion euros -- Greek party leaders have to send a letter to euro zone finance ministers, who meet on Nov. 29, pledging commitment to implement reforms that form a package with a new, long-term financing plan for Greece.

Antonis Samaras, one of the Greek party leaders supporting the new, national unity government of Lucas Papademos, does not want to sign such a letter, holding up the euro zone and IMF decision on the release of the money.

"We will discuss the 6th disbursement of the instalment and I'm quite optimistic that we will be in a position, between now and then, to give a positive response as far as the 6th disbursement is concerned," Juncker told reporters.

