ATHENS Aug 12 Greece sold 1.14 billion euros
($1.26 billion) of three-month T-bills on Wednesday to refinance
a maturing issue, keeping its public finances afloat as
parliament is expected to convene this week to vote on a new
international bailout.
With 1.4 billion euros of six-month paper maturing on August
14, debt agency PDMA sold the new paper at a yield of 2.70
percent, unchanged from a previous sale last month.
In the rollover, T-bill holders - mostly banks - renew their
positions instead of getting paid on the maturing paper they
hold.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 1.30, unchanged from the last
sale. The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in
non-competitive bids. Settlement will be on August 14.
